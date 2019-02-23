United Services Automobile Association Decreased Guess (GES) Position by $6.93 Million; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Ejf Capital Upped Its Position by $7.19 Million as Valuation Declined

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 6.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 189,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.06 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $117.93M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.35 billion market cap company. It closed at $37.23 lastly. It is down 22.64% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q EPS 78c; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL TO ACQUIRE FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net $381M

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 95.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 315,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,411 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $326,000, down from 329,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 409,119 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has risen 34.66% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 06/05/2018 – Weightloss Programs Are Hard To Find, Brian Flatt Takes The Guess Work Out Of Diet Plans With His 3 Week Diet System; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN U.S. DOLLARS TO INCREASE BETWEEN 7.0% AND 8.0%; 27/03/2018 – H&M CEO SAYS BEST GUESS IS 2019 CAPEX IN LINE WITH 2018; 19/04/2018 – GUESS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 30/05/2018 – GUESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 23C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 30/05/2018 – GUESS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 30C, EST. 28C; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 7.5%; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 21/03/2018 – GUESS SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C TO 27C

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $614,440 activity. On Wednesday, November 21 Subramaniam Shivan S. bought $105,960 worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 3,000 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Citizens Financial Group Announces Pricing of $1.5 Billion of Citizens Bank, N.A. Senior Notes – Business Wire” on February 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “President of one of Pittsburgh’s biggest banks to retire – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on January 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Peopleâ€™s bank to open Seaport branch, eyes other Boston locales – Boston Business Journal” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust, U.S. Bancorp cut as Baird steps to sidelines on banks – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Securities Best on the Street Banking Analyst Picks the Best of the Regional Bank Stocks – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 19,620 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 7,784 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). First Business Fincl Services holds 18,060 shares. Enterprise Svcs reported 1,507 shares stake. Parkside Savings Bank Trust holds 0% or 348 shares in its portfolio. Quantres Asset, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 370 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.06M shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 52.59M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.59% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 401,535 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 257 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.15% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 439,726 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc has 7.00M shares. The New York-based Jane Street Lc has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 39,930 shares to 260,070 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 143,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on March, 20. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 22.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.62 per share. GES’s profit will be $61.61 million for 6.95 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 484.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 25 investors sold GES shares while 65 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 55.90 million shares or 0.55% more from 55.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 69,630 are held by Raymond James & Assocs. Coatue Management Limited Liability Co owns 17,198 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 224,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 14,411 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 2.38M shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). The Georgia-based Voya Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 82,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 75,925 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Axa owns 60,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $39.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 80,500 shares to 85,289 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 24,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NVDA, VALE, VSM and GES among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on January 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 280 Points; Avalon GloboCare Shares Surge – Benzinga” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GE’s credit rating outlook turns ‘negative’ at Fitch; stock drops – MarketWatch” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s stock soars, on track for biggest one-day post-earnings gain in over 10 years – MarketWatch” with publication date: January 31, 2019.