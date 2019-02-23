United Technologies Com (UTX) Stock Value Declined While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed by $303,866 Its Holding; Rogers (ROG) Shares Declined While Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Lifted by $852,306 Its Stake

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,456 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30 million, down from 11,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $127.77. About 3.16 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO CHANGE IN BEHAVIOR FROM CHINESE REGULATORS WITH RESPECT TO THE ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc bought 5,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,827 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.17 million, up from 70,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $153.63. About 396,975 shares traded or 188.45% up from the average. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has declined 28.88% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million was made by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $468.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 11,098 shares to 261,049 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd Ord (NASDAQ:ACGL).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within United Technologies, Summit Hotel Properties, Immunomedics, PriceSmart, American Assets Trust, and Semtech â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb Parts Ways With United Technologies in 4th Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on February 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Aerospace ETF Hits The Afterburners (NYSE:DFEN)(NYSE:BA)(NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE scores $517M Army helicopter contract – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will a Three-Way Split Release Value for United Technologies Shareholders? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort Point Capital Partners reported 6,133 shares. Middleton And Co Inc Ma holds 2% or 91,715 shares in its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 2,647 shares. South State owns 68,427 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y owns 18,756 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability invested 1.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Aull Monroe Investment accumulated 21,015 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Burns J W Co New York invested in 29,704 shares. Moreover, Indiana Trust Invest Mngmt Co has 0.49% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc accumulated 82,621 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc has 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 8.63M shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Inv Management Company has 0.66% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 13,128 shares. Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Com owns 21,211 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on February 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Rogers Corp. (ROG) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust I by 34,814 shares to 304,952 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 22,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,350 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 17 investors sold ROG shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 16.09 million shares or 4.61% more from 15.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. National Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 224,129 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 8,500 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). 1,571 were reported by Fdx Advisors Inc. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 0.86% or 12,261 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Company reported 2,035 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The New York-based Ack Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 9.31% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 3,754 shares. 44,438 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 9,934 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 184,909 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Illinois-based Advisory Rech has invested 0.03% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,131 shares. Raymond James Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 3,322 shares.