Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 132.55M 5.69 16.43M -0.87 0.00 Oracle Corporation 39.89B 4.72 4.06B 2.62 17.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Upland Software Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. -12.40% -17.9% -5.1% Oracle Corporation 10.18% 8.3% 2.9%

Risk & Volatility

Upland Software Inc.’s 0.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 53.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Oracle Corporation’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Dividends

Oracle Corporation also pays out annual dividends at $0.76 per share and at a 1.46% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Upland Software Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oracle Corporation 1 7 3 2.27

Upland Software Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.27% and an $42 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Oracle Corporation is $52.44, which is potential -0.08% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Upland Software Inc. looks more robust than Oracle Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares and 58% of Oracle Corporation shares. About 11.2% of Upland Software Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 30% of Oracle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -2.56% -15.92% -23.89% -20.44% 19.48% 26.32% Oracle Corporation -4.29% -7.14% -4.48% -3.15% -3.81% -1.29%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. had bullish trend while Oracle Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Oracle Corporation beats on 10 of the 14 factors Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.