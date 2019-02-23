Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

As Application Software companies, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 132.55M 5.69 16.43M -0.87 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 150.91M 3.04 46.49M -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. -12.40% -17.9% -5.1% Castlight Health Inc. -30.81% -22.1% -16.6%

Volatility & Risk

Upland Software Inc. has a 0.47 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Castlight Health Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Upland Software Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Castlight Health Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Castlight Health Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Upland Software Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Upland Software Inc.’s upside potential is 20.27% at a $42 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.6% of Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 11.2% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Castlight Health Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -2.56% -15.92% -23.89% -20.44% 19.48% 26.32% Castlight Health Inc. -6.51% -5.43% -15.86% -34.93% -36.62% -34.93%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. had bullish trend while Castlight Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.