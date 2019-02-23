Uxin Limited (UXIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

We will be comparing the differences between Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.70 0.00 Groupon Inc. 2.64B 0.73 11.08M -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Uxin Limited and Groupon Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Uxin Limited and Groupon Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin Limited 0.00% 113.3% -51.4% Groupon Inc. -0.42% -3.2% -0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uxin Limited are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, Groupon Inc. has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Uxin Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Groupon Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Uxin Limited and Groupon Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Groupon Inc. 0 4 0 2.00

On the other hand, Groupon Inc.’s potential upside is 11.61% and its consensus target price is $3.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Uxin Limited and Groupon Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.1% and 64.3%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Groupon Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uxin Limited 62.92% -9.31% 0.56% 0% 0% -44.57% Groupon Inc. 0% 5.32% -21.68% -32.38% -46.33% -39.8%

For the past year Uxin Limited was more bearish than Groupon Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Groupon Inc. beats Uxin Limited.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on their mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.