Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 193.12M 5.65 25.21M 0.24 119.96 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.01M 25.05 23.65M -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.05% 5.9% 4.6% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -589.78% 48.1% -69.9%

Volatility & Risk

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.74. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 93.13% at a $40.17 average price target. Competitively the average price target of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, which is potential 220.00% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.85% and 42.2%. 0.2% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.5% 40.2% 57.1% 58.4% 106.26% 88.62% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.93% 1% -31.42% -9.38% -30.72% -27.24%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 88.62% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.