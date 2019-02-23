Vantage Investment Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) as Stock Price Declined; Apple Com (AAPL) Share Price Declined While Franklin Street Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $1.85 Million

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 80.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc sold 126,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20M, down from 157,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 8.15 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 4.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 8,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 157,832 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.63 million, down from 166,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Burns J W Company reported 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept invested in 5,531 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd holds 1,738 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.13% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Gargoyle Advisor Lc holds 43,000 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Affinity Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Trustees Of Dartmouth College reported 385 shares. 220,219 were accumulated by Comerica Fincl Bank. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 69,465 shares. Rnc Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 0.07% or 956,010 shares. 57,545 are owned by Icm Asset Management Inc Wa. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 22,600 shares. Westpac Corp holds 0% or 113,823 shares. Bangor Retail Bank has 27,782 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chip stocks slide on Goldman warning – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citi defends AMAT after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MAR, AMAT, R – Nasdaq” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Announces Q1 FY2019 Earnings Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $916.05M and $476.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 6,414 shares to 132,329 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 600 Small Cap (SLYG) by 363,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cook says Apple will “elevate” retail experience – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple reorganization suggests modem chips – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Apple (AAPL) – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: Together We Fell, Together We’ll Rise – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) vs Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL): Which Is the Better Tech Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $902,607 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D also sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.37% or 16,532 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Mgmt Lp owns 50,900 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc reported 2.35% stake. Moreover, Menlo Advsrs has 3.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,729 shares. Moreover, New England Rech & Management has 2.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,102 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 268,500 shares. Everence Cap Management invested in 4.76% or 106,140 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 188,582 shares or 3.71% of the stock. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 367,503 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc has 8,778 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Com owns 34,332 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 3.41% or 6.82M shares. Allen Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,456 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 0.95% or 51,985 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Investments Inc reported 108,777 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $738.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 19,102 shares to 60,151 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb & T (NYSE:BBT).