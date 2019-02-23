Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 14.31M 3.54 10.28M -0.40 0.00 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 10.03M -1.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -71.84% -23.2% -19.9% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% 0% -119.9%

Risk & Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 226.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -1.26 beta. Oragenics Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.4. The Current Ratio of rival Oragenics Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oragenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Oragenics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 112.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 38% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.1% of Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.33% -11.45% -29.7% -57.82% -82.42% -83.66% Oragenics Inc. -26.67% -2.94% 135.6% -34.43% -69.16% -57.85%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was more bearish than Oragenics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Oragenics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.