Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 4.16M 3.19 18.35M -89.00 0.00 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Vaxart Inc. and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Vaxart Inc. and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. -441.11% 0% 0% Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -230.7% -25.2%

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart Inc. has a 0.02 beta, while its volatility is 98.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 187.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vaxart Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vaxart Inc. and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $10, with potential upside of 75.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.6% of Vaxart Inc. shares and 23.3% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.87% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.9% are Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -10.39% -3.5% -9.21% -20% -57.47% -55.69% Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.8% 23.69% 79.8% 118.95% 213.87% 219.41%

For the past year Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend while Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. Its ophthalmology program consists of Dropless Therapy injectable and LessDrops topical formulations. The company also offers a conscious sedation medication, the IV Free MKO Melt, an alternative to intravenous sedation. It focuses on providing ophthalmology programs and medications for glaucoma, wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and chronic dry eye disease. The companyÂ’s medicine business includes medications used in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, autoimmunity, chronic infectious diseases, and endocrine and metabolic diseases; and urology business comprises a series of injectable erectile dysfunction formulations for patients that are refractory to or are otherwise unable to take phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors, such as sildenafil, tadalafil, and vardenafil. In addition, it develops PPS-DR (pentosan polysulfate sodium delayed-release) formulations as alternatives to Elmiron for patients diagnosed with interstitial cystitis; and develops and sells therapeutic alternatives to Daraprim, Thiola, and Calcium Disodium Versenate. The company was formerly known as Transdel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2012. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.