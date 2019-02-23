Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holder Global Thematic Partners Has Trimmed Position; As Ansys Common Stock Usd0.01 (ANSS) Shares Declined, Schroder Investment Management Group Has Lifted Stake by $10.86 Million

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 36.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 22,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,590 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.20 million, down from 60,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $118.69. About 1.25M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 62.15% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Ansys Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 (ANSS) by 53.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 58,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,712 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.31 million, up from 109,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Ansys Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $175.48. About 329,856 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 5.52% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $5.22 million activity. Gopal Ajei had sold 9,609 shares worth $1.79M on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 3,500 shares valued at $532,894 was made by THURK MICHAEL on Thursday, November 1. 8,347 shares valued at $1.17 million were sold by MAHONEY RICHARD S. on Thursday, January 3. On Tuesday, September 4 Emswiler Shane sold $657,224 worth of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 3,511 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold ANSS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 75.82 million shares or 2.51% less from 77.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fund Evaluation Group Limited Com accumulated 8,642 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cue Fin Group reported 1.48% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Amer Interest Group Inc holds 34,467 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 493,789 shares. The Kentucky-based Harvey Inv Com has invested 3.83% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 66,655 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 71,551 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 3,607 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 1,970 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 4,900 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Inc accumulated 0.07% or 341,042 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.06% or 8.77 million shares. 83,716 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $58.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 159,317 shares to 542,124 shares, valued at $32.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corporation Common Stock Usd2.50 (NYSE:UNP) by 31,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 716,322 shares, and cut its stake in American National Insurance Company Common Stock Usd1 (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 33 selling transactions for $32.74 million activity. Wallach Matthew J sold $1.00 million worth of stock or 12,000 shares. 1,321 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares with value of $136,750 were sold by Lequient Frederic. SEKHRI PAUL J sold $51,085 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Wednesday, December 26. Another trade for 3,800 shares valued at $395,048 was sold by Zuppas Eleni Nitsa. Cabral Timothy S had sold 25,000 shares worth $2.58 million on Wednesday, September 12. BARABE TIMOTHY C also sold $76,335 worth of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, September 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold VEEV shares while 116 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 104.55 million shares or 0.67% more from 103.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Foundry Partners Limited has invested 0.11% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 12,719 are held by Hightower Limited Liability. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership accumulated 118,224 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sei Invests owns 329,612 shares. Emerald Advisers Inc Pa has 0.05% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 12,892 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 7,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr invested in 64 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss National Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 147,641 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.1% or 473,500 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 94,239 shares. First Personal Fincl has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bessemer stated it has 555 shares or 0% of all its holdings.