Venator Capital Management LTD Lowered Stake in Biolife Solutions (BLFS) by $1.13 Million as Valuation Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Valuation Rose While Cortland Advisers Lowered by $2.00 Million Its Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Biolife Solutions Inc (BLFS) by 14.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd sold 66,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 403,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.06M, down from 469,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Biolife Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 168,006 shares traded or 8.97% up from the average. BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has risen 109.87% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BLFS News: 16/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions Makes Investment in SAVSU Technologies to Support Growth and Capture Additional Regenerative Medicine Cold Ch; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions Reaffirms Guidance for 2018 Operating Profit; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – FOR 2018 BIOPRESERVATION MEDIA REVENUE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $14.5 MLN TO $15.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions and SAVSU Technologies to be Awarded Second Patent for Next Generation Cold Chain Technologies Designed for Cell and Gene Therapies; 10/05/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMING FULL-YEAR GAAP OPERATING PROFIT, WITH PROPORTIONAL INCREASES IN ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 OPERATING PROFIT; 10/05/2018 – BioLife Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/03/2018 BioLife Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 02/04/2018 – BIOLIFE SOLUTIONS INC – SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE BETWEEN 62 PCT AND 64 PCT, UP FROM 61 PCT FOR 2017; 08/03/2018 – BioLife Solutions 4Q Rev $3.13M

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 7.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 13,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.34% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 166,403 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.59M, down from 179,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 998,066 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 13.92% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aon and Claim Central Establish Strategic Alliance – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aon +3.9% after Q4 beat, restructuring estimates adjusted – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Aon’s Cyber Solutions Releases 2019 Cyber Security Risk Report: â€œWhat’s Now and What’s Nextâ€ – GlobeNewswire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Combined cost of winter storms and extreme cold lead to billion-dollar damage in the US — Aon catastrophe report – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 221,354 shares to 351,532 shares, valued at $29.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Venator Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $199.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 66,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $43.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc by 18,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 5.62, from 7.5 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 5 investors sold BLFS shares while 12 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.68 million shares or 19.16% less from 5.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Jane Street Limited invested in 21,841 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Vanguard Grp reported 447,984 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 19,286 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0% in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 64,200 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 193 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Inc Limited Liability Com accumulated 43 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 36 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS). Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) for 19,115 shares. Bogle Mgmt LP De reported 71,277 shares. Driehaus Limited Liability reported 504,331 shares.

More notable recent BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Can The Uptrend Continue for BioLife Solutions (BLFS)? – Zacks.com” on July 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canopy Growth (CGC) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.2% Higher – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “BioLife Solutions to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell on August 29, 2018 – PR Newswire” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioLife Solutions ups stake in SAVSU Tech; shares down 16% on potential equity dilution – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biolife Solutions – Solid Close To 2017 And Off To Strong Start In 2018; Significant Opportunity Lies Ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2018.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $1.53 million activity. 10,000 BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares with value of $106,700 were sold by DE GREEF RODERICK. Rice Michael also sold $179,441 worth of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) on Tuesday, January 15. On Thursday, December 13 Hinson Andrew G sold $48,200 worth of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) or 4,000 shares. Schick Joseph C also sold $123,689 worth of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares.