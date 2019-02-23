Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Telemark Asset Management Has Upped Its Position; Cookson Peirce & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Take (TTWO)

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 5.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 3,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,857 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.85M, up from 53,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 2.44M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 1.22% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) by 22.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.63 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $125.03. About 752,160 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 19.84% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.84% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. Another trade for 13,268 shares valued at $1.64 million was made by Emerson Daniel P on Wednesday, October 10. On Friday, August 24 the insider Viera Paul E bought $10.05M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 42 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 97.07 million shares or 4.22% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 0.15% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Eminence LP reported 1.02M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund holds 0.07% or 2,150 shares. 2,307 were accumulated by Canandaigua Bancshares & Tru. Accuvest Global Advsrs accumulated 9,641 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 442,453 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Lc holds 10,491 shares. 350,000 are owned by Melvin Capital L P. Oppenheimer invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 9,219 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Captrust Financial Advsr holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 99,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 191,625 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 8,532 shares to 255,929 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,960 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $802.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $17.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

