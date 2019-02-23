ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay Inc. 80.22M 9.85 87.03M -1.17 0.00 Nevro Corp. 377.31M 3.44 43.91M -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of ViewRay Inc. and Nevro Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay Inc. -108.49% -126.6% -45.8% Nevro Corp. -11.64% -17.9% -9.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that ViewRay Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Nevro Corp. has beta of -0.32 which is 132.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

ViewRay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.5 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Nevro Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. Nevro Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ViewRay Inc. and Nevro Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nevro Corp. 3 3 1 2.14

Nevro Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $45.33 consensus target price and a 5.39% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ViewRay Inc. and Nevro Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 98.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.3% of ViewRay Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Nevro Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ViewRay Inc. -1.79% -30.26% -33.64% -11.78% -25.28% -28.83% Nevro Corp. 1.06% 0.84% -36.22% -46.77% -38.32% -39.24%

For the past year ViewRay Inc. was less bearish than Nevro Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Nevro Corp. beats ViewRay Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.