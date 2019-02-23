Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Contrasting side by side

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 20.91M -0.45 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15.1% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Viking Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 252.80% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 61.8% and 23.69% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viking Therapeutics Inc. -16.21% -32.62% -17.24% -10.92% 155.68% 133% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -22.71% -19.61% -14.29% -20% 0% -48.47%

For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 133% stronger performance while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has -48.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.