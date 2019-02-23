Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Contrasting side by side

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|20.91M
|-0.45
|0.00
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
Demonstrates Viking Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-15.8%
|-15.1%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Viking Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 252.80% for Viking Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $29.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Viking Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 61.8% and 23.69% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-16.21%
|-32.62%
|-17.24%
|-10.92%
|155.68%
|133%
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|-22.71%
|-19.61%
|-14.29%
|-20%
|0%
|-48.47%
For the past year Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 133% stronger performance while CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has -48.47% weaker performance.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.