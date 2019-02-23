Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

We will be comparing the differences between Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 3.03B 1.07 345.76M 2.07 9.38 Texas Instruments Incorporated 15.78B 6.43 5.58B 4.68 20.06

Table 1 highlights Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Texas Instruments Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Vishay Intertechnology Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Vishay Intertechnology Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 11.41% 4.5% 1.9% Texas Instruments Incorporated 35.36% 44.1% 25.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.36 beta indicates that Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is 36.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Texas Instruments Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.3 beta which makes it 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. are 3.7 and 2.8. Competitively, Texas Instruments Incorporated has 4 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Dividends

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. pays out an annual dividend of $0.32 per share while its dividend yield is 1.45%. Texas Instruments Incorporated offers an annual dividend of $2.63 per share, bundled with 2.47% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Intertechnology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Texas Instruments Incorporated 1 6 2 2.22

Texas Instruments Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $105.17 consensus price target and a -1.99% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares and 87.4% of Texas Instruments Incorporated shares. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Texas Instruments Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vishay Intertechnology Inc. -6.86% -0.82% -11.12% -20.08% -8.18% -6.41% Texas Instruments Incorporated -6.06% -3.5% -13.4% -18.63% -4.07% -10.19%

For the past year Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Texas Instruments Incorporated.

Summary

On 16 of the 16 factors Texas Instruments Incorporated beats Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in five segments: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors or silicon-controlled rectifiers, power modules, and IGBTs. The Optoelectronic segment provides standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules. The Resistors & Inductors segment provides film, wirewound, power metal strip, crowbar and steel blade, variable, and non-linear resistors, as well as battery management shunts, thermo fuses, chip fuses, pryotechnic initiators/ignitors, networks/arrays, magnetics, and connectors. The Capacitors segment offers tantalum, ceramic, film, power, heavy-current, and aluminum electrolytic capacitors. The companyÂ’s semiconductor components are used for power control, power conversion, power management, signal switching, signal routing, signal blocking, signal amplification, two-way data transfer, one-way remote control, and circuit isolation functions; and passive components are used to restrict current flow, suppress voltage increases, store and discharge energy, control alternating current and voltage, filter out unwanted electrical signals, and perform other functions. It serves industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, power supplies, aerospace, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products. This segment also provides high performance analog products, such as high-speed data converters, amplifiers, sensors, high reliability products, interface products, and precision products; and silicon valley analog products, including power management, data converter, interface, and operational amplifier products that are used in manufacturing various electronic systems. The Embedded Processing segment offers processors, including digital signal processors and applications processors; microcontrollers, such as self-contained systems with a processor core, memory, and peripherals that are designed to control a set of specific tasks for electronic equipment; and connectivity products that enable electronic equipment to connect and transfer data wirelessly. It also provides DLP products primarily used in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.