VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arsanis Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Arsanis Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 56.89M 0.93 42.52M -3.98 0.00 Arsanis Inc. N/A 0.00 44.86M -3.14 0.00

Demonstrates VIVUS Inc. and Arsanis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. -74.74% 182.8% -15.1% Arsanis Inc. 0.00% -103.8% -70.8%

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arsanis Inc. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Arsanis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to VIVUS Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and Arsanis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.3% and 75.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Arsanis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 3.53% -25.82% -37.79% -66.7% -52.05% -41.7% Arsanis Inc. -7.46% 160.87% 101.12% -80.12% -73.33% -71.79%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. was less bearish than Arsanis Inc.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Arsanis Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address serious infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a first-in-class mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia. The company's preclinical pipeline comprises mAbs targeting multiple serious bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus. Arsanis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.