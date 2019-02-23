Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Position Raised by Rivernorth Capital Management Llc; Bright Horizons Family Solutions I (BFAM) Shares Declined While Roosevelt Investment Group Boosted by $4.82 Million Its Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions I (BFAM) by 65.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 41,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,111 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.27 million, up from 62,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.1. About 208,431 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 24.82% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 4.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 224,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.03M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.04M, up from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $719.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 988,380 shares traded or 58.84% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 8.38% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.38% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 99,796 shares to 2,896 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Senior Housing Propertie by 14,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,325 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley (Wr) Corporation 5.75 Pfd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 23 investors sold BFAM shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 54.75 million shares or 1.83% less from 55.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Century stated it has 0.01% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Argent Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 10,941 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 155,374 shares. 5.00 million are held by Vanguard Group Incorporated. 11,773 are held by Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 587 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 17,689 shares. 26,361 were accumulated by Products. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.02% or 13,300 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.03% or 32,459 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.02% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). 43,060 were reported by Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc. Stephens Mgmt Group Limited Company owns 449,289 shares.

