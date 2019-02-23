Wealth Architects Decreased Amazon (AMZN) Position by $811,215 as Stock Declined; Banbury Partners Boosted Its Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holding by $2.36 Million

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 12.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 405 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.71 million, down from 3,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q Operating Margin 3.8%; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 12.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 69,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 618,268 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.47M, up from 548,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 4.32M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – WILL EXPAND ITS EUROPEAN DATA CENTER PRESENCE WITH A NEW LOCATION IN FELTHAM, UK; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 17/05/2018 – Global Business Process Outsourcing Company Selects Zayo

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $70.20 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $4.01M was made by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $2.70 million were sold by Jassy Andrew R. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million worth of stock or 4,108 shares. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $3.21 million was sold by Olsavsky Brian T. 181 shares were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P, worth $285,960. Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of stock or 437 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weybosset & Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% stake. 126,477 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Family Firm invested in 154 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management stated it has 681 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Lyon Street Ltd Liability Company holds 596 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Moreover, Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grimes stated it has 1,372 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 28,098 are owned by Klingenstein Fields Commerce Ltd Liability Corporation. Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Connecticut-based Dock Street Asset Mngmt has invested 10.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). British Columbia Invest Management Corp has 2.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alphaone Investment Svcs Limited Company has 17 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Capital Ltd Com has invested 1.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 150 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $324.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,146 shares to 672,905 shares, valued at $29.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $10.71 million activity. 5,548 shares valued at $134,040 were sold by Waters John F Jr. on Thursday, January 3. Connor Richard W. had sold 1,038 shares worth $35,240. On Tuesday, October 30 Caruso Daniel sold $10.00M worth of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 337,079 shares. The insider Steinfort Matt sold $148,391.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $376.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc by 192,468 shares to 450,679 shares, valued at $25.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 94,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,670 shares, and cut its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 1.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold ZAYO shares while 70 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 216.91 million shares or 1.66% less from 220.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 1.30 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Archer Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 9.37% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Cibc Ww has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Kbc Gp Nv holds 71,573 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 263 shares. Huntington State Bank stated it has 2,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tekne Management Limited Liability holds 708,003 shares. Miller Howard Invests New York invested in 0.05% or 53,856 shares. Kensico Capital Mngmt Corporation owns 4.46 million shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 15,314 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ellington Gru invested in 10,300 shares or 0.1% of the stock. D E Shaw & Communication has invested 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).