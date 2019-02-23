Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) Contrasting side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 44.96M 0.76 4.11M -0.16 0.00 Finisar Corporation 1.29B 2.22 97.77M -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Westell Technologies Inc. and Finisar Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. -9.14% -3.6% -3.1% Finisar Corporation -7.58% -6% -3.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.16 beta indicates that Westell Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Finisar Corporation on the other hand, has 1.49 beta which makes it 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Westell Technologies Inc. is 5.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Finisar Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Westell Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Finisar Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Westell Technologies Inc. and Finisar Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Westell Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Finisar Corporation 0 5 1 2.17

Competitively Finisar Corporation has a consensus price target of $23, with potential downside of -4.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of Finisar Corporation shares. About 1.8% of Westell Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Finisar Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. 8.63% 6.47% -25.44% -21.9% -45.82% -42.93% Finisar Corporation -4.07% 24.93% 11.44% 24.72% 24.1% 10.07%

For the past year Westell Technologies Inc. has -42.93% weaker performance while Finisar Corporation has 10.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Finisar Corporation beats on 6 of the 11 factors Westell Technologies Inc.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Finisar Corporation provides optical subsystems and components for data communication and telecommunication applications in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The companyÂ’s optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical, or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in networks comprising switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks, as well as antennas and base stations used in wireless networks. It also offers wavelength selective switches that are used to switch network traffic from one optical fiber to various other fibers without converting to an electronic signal. In addition, the company provides optical components primarily consisting of packaged lasers and photodetectors; and passive optical components for use in telecommunication applications. It markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives and resellers, and system integrators; and to the manufacturers of storage systems, networking equipment, and telecommunication equipment, as well as to their contract manufacturers. Finisar Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.