Westell Technologies Inc. (WSTL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) and Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westell Technologies Inc. 44.96M 0.76 4.11M -0.16 0.00 Aviat Networks Inc. 250.19M 0.31 1.01M 9.09 1.62

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westell Technologies Inc. -9.14% -3.6% -3.1% Aviat Networks Inc. -0.40% 2.9% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Westell Technologies Inc. has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aviat Networks Inc.’s 1.08 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Westell Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, Aviat Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aviat Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Westell Technologies Inc. and Aviat Networks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 56.6%. Insiders held 1.8% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.4% of Aviat Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Westell Technologies Inc. 8.63% 6.47% -25.44% -21.9% -45.82% -42.93% Aviat Networks Inc. 0.75% -5.46% -17.07% -16.17% -5.52% -2.97%

Summary

Aviat Networks Inc. beats Westell Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile; and point-to-point digital microwave transmission systems designed for first/last mile access, middle mile/backhaul, and long distance trunking applications, as well as support new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software solutions, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, and manage its systems, as well as third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including network planning and design, site surveys and builds, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, customer service, and other professional services. The company serves wireless/mobile service providers; original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and private network users, such as public safety agencies and government institutions, as well as utility, pipeline, railroad, and other industrial enterprises that operate wireless networks. It markets its products through its direct sales, service, and support organization; and through OEMs and system integrators, as well as indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California.