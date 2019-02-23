White Elm Capital Cut Its Stake in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) as Stock Declined; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding by $783,657

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 5,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,806 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.66M, up from 46,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians; 22/05/2018 – Facebook director to start after annual meeting, avoid shareholder vote; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 09/04/2018 – Facebook: As Zuck Heads to the Hill, #DeleteFacebook Chills — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 16/05/2018 – Even in 2010, Mark Zuckerberg was concerned with overhauling privacy controls on Facebook; 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO PLAN TESTIFYING BEFORE COMMITTEE APRIL 12

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 11.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 178,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.94M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 12.01M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 11.49% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $420.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,992 shares to 60,930 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 5,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $614,774 activity.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $415.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 5,225 shares to 20,400 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,595 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 45 selling transactions for $202.56 million activity.

