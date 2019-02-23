White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Shareholder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.73 Million as Share Price Declined; As Blackbaud (BLKB) Shares Declined, Palisade Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $405,414

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 6.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 1,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.33M, down from 27,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $921.07. About 7,843 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.27% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 2.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 4,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.04M, down from 191,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 349,749 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 29.61% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.88; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23

More notable recent Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackbaud: Rapidly Souring Investment – Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) – Seeking Alpha” on October 09, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Zoo Realizes 373% ROI from Blackbaud Target Analytics – PRNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Postandcourier.com published: “Revenue’s been sinking at SC naval museum, but there’s time to plug the leak – Charleston Post Courier” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackbaud: Can’t Be Valued Like A Tech Stock Anymore – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Blackbaud (BLKB) Beats on Q4 Earnings & Revenues, Guides Weak – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $409,008 activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $58,088 was sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider Nash Sarah E sold $130,690.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 11,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold BLKB shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 50.07 million shares or 0.14% less from 50.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement has 58,942 shares. Cap Investors has 1.40M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Llp holds 0% or 5,778 shares. South State invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability reported 7,384 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.15% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Millennium Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has 60,309 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 53,617 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Atlanta Capital Management Com L L C invested in 4.28M shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has 20,563 shares. Colony Gru Ltd owns 27,450 shares. American Management Inc reported 314,757 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. 3,399 are owned by Us Retail Bank De.

Since December 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $169,169 activity.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $170.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 35,000 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More important recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MediaAlpha Announces Strategic Investment from Insignia Capital Group – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “White Mountains Reports Fourth Quarter Results – PRNewswire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “White Mountains to acquire a majority stake in NSM Insurance Group – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2018. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Brandes Investment Partners Buys 8 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold WTM shares while 75 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 2.64 million shares or 18.17% less from 3.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bessemer reported 2 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has 633 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd has 752 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C accumulated 0.34% or 77,812 shares. First Manhattan Company stated it has 1,598 shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Dean Invest Assoc Llc owns 7,216 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.09% or 8,500 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Tennessee-based Argent Tru Co has invested 0.04% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Parametric Ltd stated it has 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). State Street owns 55,040 shares. Nuance Invs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.04% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 4,599 shares.