Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum Corporation 1.92B 1.40 659.75M -6.44 0.00 Transocean Ltd. 2.87B 1.75 1.86B -3.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Transocean Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum Corporation -34.36% -16.6% -8.5% Transocean Ltd. -64.81% -14.8% -7.8%

Risk & Volatility

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a beta of 3.03 and its 203.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Transocean Ltd. has beta of 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Whiting Petroleum Corporation is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Transocean Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Transocean Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation and Transocean Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum Corporation 0 2 6 2.75 Transocean Ltd. 0 0 7 3.00

Whiting Petroleum Corporation has an average price target of $58.71, and a 101.96% upside potential. Competitively Transocean Ltd. has an average price target of $16, with potential upside of 93.94%. The data provided earlier shows that Whiting Petroleum Corporation appears more favorable than Transocean Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.9% of Whiting Petroleum Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 86.4% of Transocean Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 7.2% are Transocean Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Whiting Petroleum Corporation -4.72% -20.49% -38.43% -46.13% 18.1% 8.91% Transocean Ltd. -13.04% -29.52% -25.83% -37.25% -19.78% -24.44%

For the past year Whiting Petroleum Corporation has 8.91% stronger performance while Transocean Ltd. has -24.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Transocean Ltd. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It sells oil and gas to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres. Whiting Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.