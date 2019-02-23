Wildcat Capital Management Cut Its Costar Group (CSGP) Position as Share Price Declined; Salient Trust Company Lta Lowered Stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by $978,864

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 63.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 40,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,325 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $583,000, down from 64,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 2.21M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has risen 10.54% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 7.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 10,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,432 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.84 million, down from 147,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $411.82. About 205,961 shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 24.42% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q EPS $1.44; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold CSGP shares while 121 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 32.71 million shares or 1.16% less from 33.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 76,490 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 117,342 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Company has 0.2% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 12,963 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 35,110 shares. Nordea Ab accumulated 1,408 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Limited Co holds 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 133,834 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co accumulated 34,288 shares. Lord Abbett And Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ashford Management Inc holds 1.85% or 36,343 shares. Endowment Limited Partnership invested in 940 shares. Fdx, a California-based fund reported 2,479 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 115,000 are owned by Par Cap Management Inc.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $544,439 activity. NASSETTA CHRISTOPHER J sold 571 shares worth $199,662.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $279,063 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PAA shares while 88 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 327.02 million shares or 3.38% more from 316.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru stated it has 0.01% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Mariner Ltd Com holds 0.15% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 229,936 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.03% or 77,883 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc invested 0.15% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Cohen Mgmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 96,937 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 26,439 shares. Blackhill Cap has invested 0.24% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Financial Architects Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,308 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 10.10M shares. First Natl Trust owns 13,788 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Renaissance Tech Limited accumulated 0.01% or 533,231 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 14,400 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Leavell Inv Management Inc holds 0.02% or 8,942 shares.