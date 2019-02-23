Williams Cos Del (WMB) Valuation Declined While State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Lifted Holding by $1.93 Million; As Clorox Co Com (CLX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Trimmed Position by $1.91 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 35.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 71,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,965 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.34M, up from 198,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 6.70M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Com (CLX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 12,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.73% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 23,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.56 million, down from 36,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $159.58. About 678,134 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf 1 Com (NYSE:CCL) by 16,973 shares to 280,948 shares, valued at $17.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corporation Com (NYSE:PPL) by 283,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 selling transactions for $55.44 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Laszlo Matthew T sold $1.63M. Costello Michael R. had sold 6,882 shares worth $1.10 million. $2.03M worth of stock was sold by Barral Diego J on Tuesday, November 6. Shares for $4.27M were sold by Willoughby Dawn C on Tuesday, December 4. The insider Rendle Linda J sold $56,657. $25.13M worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares were sold by Dorer Benno O.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold CLX shares while 270 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 95.79 million shares or 1.06% less from 96.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 12,496 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department invested in 1,000 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated invested in 4,326 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 17,200 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Victory Management Incorporated owns 89,654 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.03% or 1.02 million shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.91% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fjarde Ap owns 35,273 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Trust Division has invested 0.33% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 50 shares. Ledyard National Bank reported 2,101 shares. Bridges Investment Management Inc has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited reported 9,821 shares. Smith Salley Associates accumulated 12,554 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Agf America invested in 82,065 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 17,799 were reported by Regions Financial. Security Tru reported 75 shares stake. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 22,776 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 141,092 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. City Holdg holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 206,115 shares. Capital Management Va accumulated 7,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Secor Advsr LP has 56,687 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 971,506 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Veritable Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 26,744 were reported by Hartford Financial Mngmt.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 55,000 shares to 251,780 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 70,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,814 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).