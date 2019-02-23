WillScot Corporation (WSC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC)

We will be contrasting the differences between WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) and Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Rental & Leasing Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WillScot Corporation 614.39M 1.82 166.27M -5.85 0.00 Willis Lease Finance Corporation 278.06M 0.96 64.49M 3.45 10.43

In table 1 we can see WillScot Corporation and Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has WillScot Corporation and Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WillScot Corporation -27.06% -38.3% -10.6% Willis Lease Finance Corporation 23.19% 24.5% 3.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both WillScot Corporation and Willis Lease Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53.9% and 37.2% respectively. WillScot Corporation’s share held by insiders are 55.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.1% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WillScot Corporation -12.77% -24.31% -29.71% 1.43% 4.98% -5.35% Willis Lease Finance Corporation -2.31% -9.71% 4.77% 14.54% 40.86% 44.13%

For the past year WillScot Corporation has -5.35% weaker performance while Willis Lease Finance Corporation has 44.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Willis Lease Finance Corporation beats WillScot Corporation.

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company's products include single mobile and sales office units, multi-unit office complexes, classrooms, ground-level and stackable steel-frame office units, and other specialty units and shipping containers for portable storage solutions. It also provides value-added products and services, such as steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, and other amenities rental services; and delivery, installation, lease units removal, and other ancillary products and services. In addition, the company sells new and used units; and offers remote workforce accommodation solutions. It serves customers in the construction, education, healthcare, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security, energy, industrial, natural resources, and other sectors primarily under the Williams Scotsman and Target Logistics names. The company's fleet comprises approximately 100,000 modular space and portable storage units. The company is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.