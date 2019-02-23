Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) Comparing side by side

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com Ltd. 558.05M 9.70 37.97M -0.74 0.00 Weibo Corporation 1.61B 9.45 536.30M 2.33 26.23

In table 1 we can see Wix.com Ltd. and Weibo Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com Ltd. -6.80% -53.4% -6.8% Weibo Corporation 33.31% 38.8% 19%

Risk and Volatility

Wix.com Ltd.’s current beta is 1.72 and it happens to be 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Weibo Corporation is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Wix.com Ltd. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Weibo Corporation is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Weibo Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Wix.com Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Wix.com Ltd. and Weibo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com Ltd. 1 1 6 2.75 Weibo Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

$114.25 is Wix.com Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 2.05%. Meanwhile, Weibo Corporation’s average price target is $77.25, while its potential upside is 12.82%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Weibo Corporation is looking more favorable than Wix.com Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wix.com Ltd. and Weibo Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 38.7%. About 2.99% of Wix.com Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.41% of Weibo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wix.com Ltd. -2.96% -10.32% -18.15% -6.93% 72.11% 58.8% Weibo Corporation -3.86% -5.95% -13.36% -41.04% -39.21% -40.83%

For the past year Wix.com Ltd. had bullish trend while Weibo Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Weibo Corporation beats Wix.com Ltd. on 10 of the 13 factors.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its usersÂ’ Websites. In addition, the company provides WixShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers WixStores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an end-to-end online appointment booking solution; WixHotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; WixMusic, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 97.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.