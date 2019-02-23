Wms Partners Has Decreased Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $8.01 Million as Stock Price Declined; Calamos Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) as Shares Declined

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 93.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 52,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $570,000, down from 56,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 3.49M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – CAT: RESOURCE IND. GROWTH TILTING TOWARD NEW EQUIPMENT IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 29.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 84,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,625 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $59.74 million, up from 290,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.31. About 4.18M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 189,281 shares to 156,960 shares, valued at $23.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 2.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Is at All-Time Highs â€” Buy It! – Investorplace.com” on February 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeing, Cisco and Other Stocks With Recent Golden Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Earnings Vs. Reinvestment – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JANA Partners Enters Centene (CNC), Mastercard (MA), Salesforce (CRM); Raises Microsoft (MSFT), Lowers Apple (AAPL) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce +2% on new Health Cloud tools – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 178 sales for $217.06 million activity. $685,826 worth of stock was sold by Benioff Marc on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $738,098 was sold by Weaver Amy E. Roos John Victor sold $14,683 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, December 27. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216. $124,269 worth of stock was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 9. $871,134 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Harris Parker.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Parkside Bancorporation & Trust stated it has 702 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication, Wisconsin-based fund reported 112,073 shares. 97,327 were accumulated by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. 1,174 are held by Cwm Limited. Aldebaran Financial Inc stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 0.45% or 239,784 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,302 shares. Carroll Assocs has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 824,550 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.69% or 29.88 million shares. One Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1,330 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Contravisory Inv Inc reported 33,907 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0.08% or 1.20 million shares. Fincl Engines Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Advisors Inc Ok has 2,762 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 12,755 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank has 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Connecticut-based Bronson Point Limited Liability Company has invested 1.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.12% stake. Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri invested in 36,542 shares or 0.59% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 4.72% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 82,765 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.36% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 635,000 shares. The New York-based Sandler Capital Mngmt has invested 0.66% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Abner Herrman Brock Limited has invested 1.18% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jacobs Co Ca reported 0.73% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Stephens Ar accumulated 49,714 shares. Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Marietta Inv Prtnrs Lc reported 23,137 shares stake. Guyasuta Invest holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 11,267 shares.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. $5.40 million worth of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was sold by Johnson Denise C.