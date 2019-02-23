Woodmont Investment Counsel Boosted Its Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Position by $1.31 Million; Blue Chip Partners Has Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $1.24 Million; Market Value Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 22.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 35,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 190,509 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.75M, up from 155,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 20.38 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis; 25/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Makes Announcement Regarding Offer From Comcast Corp for Sky Plc; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast: Sky Hldrs to Keep FY2018 Final Div Up to 21.8p; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 67.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 15,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,689 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26M, up from 23,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 5.04M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $11.13 million activity. 5,743 shares were sold by BLOCK ARTHUR R, worth $209,120. On Monday, December 10 the insider BACON KENNETH J sold $282,799. $10.21M worth of stock was sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $410.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,131 shares to 38,772 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 5,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,234 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

