Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by $672,750 as Valuation Declined; Cullen Frost Bankers Continues to Hold Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 2.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 6,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,883 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.57M, up from 264,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 10.65 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Class 1-A-1 And 1-A-2 From J.P. Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2005-A2; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan recently predicted that share repurchases would total about $800 billion this year, a new record; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 11.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 17,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,870 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.26 million, down from 149,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 222,994 shares traded. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has declined 16.39% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure 1Q Rev $1.01B; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $366.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,680 shares to 119,950 shares, valued at $19.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TFLO) by 12,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 21,971 shares to 83,478 shares, valued at $7.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 35,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,566 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM).

