Xencor Inc. (XNCR) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor Inc. 48.75M 36.49 55.28M -0.77 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 205.75M 31.19 105.24M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Xencor Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor Inc. -113.39% -13.4% -11.8% Amarin Corporation plc -51.15% 152.4% -53.2%

Risk & Volatility

Xencor Inc. has a beta of 1.8 and its 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amarin Corporation plc has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xencor Inc. are 5.5 and 5.5. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 1.3 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Xencor Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 1 1 2.50

Xencor Inc.’s average price target is $46.67, while its potential upside is 47.55%. Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $21.5 average price target and a 8.20% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Xencor Inc. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xencor Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 84.1% and 45.2% respectively. 0.9% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xencor Inc. -10.69% -10% -6.5% -10.13% 68.55% 71.17% Amarin Corporation plc -7.33% -24.32% 424.53% 379.31% 411.66% 315.96%

For the past year Xencor Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amarin Corporation plc.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.