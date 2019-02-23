Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Comparing side by side

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.13M 123.75 48.81M -4.81 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.01M 25.05 23.65M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,291.55% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -589.78% 48.1% -69.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 16.5 and 16.5. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $2, which is potential 220.00% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.9% and 42.2%. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.26% -16.84% -25.3% 0% 0% 0.59% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.93% 1% -31.42% -9.38% -30.72% -27.24%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.59% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.