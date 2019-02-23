Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XERS) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Comparison side by side

Both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.13M 123.75 48.81M -4.81 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16.27M 23.17 55.62M -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,291.55% 0% 0% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -341.86% -73.7% -36.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 16.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16.5. The Current Ratio of rival Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 45.74% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.9% and 89.8% respectively. 2.5% are Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.26% -16.84% -25.3% 0% 0% 0.59% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.38% -22.64% -41.43% -50.63% -27.42% -27.06%

For the past year Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.59% stronger performance while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -27.06% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is glucagon rescue pen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise self-administered glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia; continuous glucagon, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; continuous glucagon that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; self-administered glucagon, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of exercise-induced hypoglycemia; and ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for use in a bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. The company's preclinical programs include ready-to-use diazepam, a ready-to-use diazepam formulation for the treatment of ARS in patients with epilepsy; and pram-insulin, a ready-to-use fixed dose combination of insulin and pramlintide. It serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.