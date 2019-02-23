Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Both Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 73.27M 0.65 41.83M -20.09 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 66.04M 0.27 2.71M -0.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. -57.09% 843.9% -40.6% Dynatronics Corporation -4.10% -32.5% -7.9%

Risk and Volatility

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is 139.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.39. Dynatronics Corporation has a -0.09 beta and it is 109.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. are 3.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Dynatronics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynatronics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.2% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares and 13% of Dynatronics Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Dynatronics Corporation has 35% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. 4.53% 8.5% -14.61% -44.43% -53.15% -50.09% Dynatronics Corporation 0.77% -8.39% -2.96% -11.06% 9.17% -9.15%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation has weaker performance than Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Dynatronics Corporation beats Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and devices in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as could be used in conjunction with a hardware plate system. The company also provides BacFast HD facet stabilization dowels; OsteoSTX for posterolateral spine surgery applications, including scoliosis procedures; hMatrix dermal scaffold, an acellular matrix made from donated human dermal tissue that is used to replace a patientÂ’s damaged tissue; and 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone. In addition, it processes and sells sports allografts for anterior and posterior cruciate ligament repairs, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction, and meniscal repair; milled spinal allografts; and traditional allografts for orthopedics, neurology, podiatry, oral/maxillofacial, genitourinary, and plastic/reconstructive applications. Further, the company offers various products to treat a range of spinal and sacroiliac conditions, including trauma, degeneration, deformity, and tumor. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. markets its products through direct sales, consignment agents, reseller distributors, private label distributors, and technology licensees. The company was formerly known as Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.