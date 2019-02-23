XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Both XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. N/A 0.00 1.94M 0.38 5.84 Evofem Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 131.47M -7.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 33.2% 28.8% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 144.8% -836%

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36 while its Quick Ratio is 36. On the competitive side is, Evofem Biosciences Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.5% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, 3% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.84% -7.56% 21.55% 17.02% -16.35% -3.81% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 10% 8.15% -5.41% 2.67% -50.64% -67.09%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.