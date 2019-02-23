XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (XTLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. N/A 0.00 1.94M 0.38 5.84 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 34.63M 59.48 353.46M -5.38 0.00

Demonstrates XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 33.2% 28.8% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,020.68% -136.3% -69.7%

Liquidity

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36 and 36 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.5 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $31, which is potential -0.03% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 0%. About 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.84% -7.56% 21.55% 17.02% -16.35% -3.81% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.39% 9.6% -24.91% -51.31% -60.37% -57.09%

For the past year XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.