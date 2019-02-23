Yakira Capital Management Has Upped Orbotech LTD (ORBK) Stake; As Nike (NKE) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Vantage Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 93.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc sold 83,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,130 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $519,000, down from 89,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 4.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 149.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 71,412 shares as the company's stock declined 5.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,260 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.09M, up from 47,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. It closed at $65.77 lastly. It is down 15.21% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.21% the S&P500.

Vantage Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $916.05 million and $476.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 7,231 shares to 164,139 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 1,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $66.08 million activity. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.41M was sold by Matheson Monique S.. $14.81M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares were sold by Slusher John F. 16,000 shares were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A, worth $1.36M.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NKE’s profit will be $991.49 million for 33.63 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $527.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barington Hilco Acquisition by 40,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envision Healthcare Corp by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).