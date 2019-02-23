Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold Inc. 1.80B 1.41 284.60M -0.44 0.00 Royal Gold Inc. 426.48M 13.82 88.40M -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Yamana Gold Inc. and Royal Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Yamana Gold Inc. and Royal Gold Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold Inc. -15.81% -10.1% -5% Royal Gold Inc. -20.73% -5.9% -4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Yamana Gold Inc.’s current beta is 0.99 and it happens to be 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Royal Gold Inc.’s 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yamana Gold Inc. are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Royal Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4. Royal Gold Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Yamana Gold Inc.

Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. pays out $0.02 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 0.74%. The dividend yield for Royal Gold Inc. is 0.56% while its annual dividend payout is $0.5 per share.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. and Royal Gold Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Royal Gold Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Yamana Gold Inc. has an average price target of $2.5, and a -6.72% downside potential. On the other hand, Royal Gold Inc.’s potential downside is -8.31% and its consensus price target is $82.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Yamana Gold Inc. is looking more favorable than Royal Gold Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.9% of Royal Gold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Yamana Gold Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Royal Gold Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yamana Gold Inc. 4.33% -6.47% -8.44% -27.67% -9.58% -30.45% Royal Gold Inc. 6.71% 6.31% 6.35% -14.55% -4.56% -4.94%

For the past year Yamana Gold Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Royal Gold Inc.

Summary

Royal Gold Inc. beats Yamana Gold Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.