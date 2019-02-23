Yuma Energy Inc. (YUMA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy Inc. 22.82M 0.13 18.75M -0.82 0.00 Black Stone Minerals L.P. 502.05M 7.40 132.42M 0.66 25.20

Demonstrates Yuma Energy Inc. and Black Stone Minerals L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) and Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy Inc. -82.16% -60.7% -21.2% Black Stone Minerals L.P. 26.38% 16.9% 8%

Volatility and Risk

Yuma Energy Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.47 beta. Competitively, Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s beta is 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Yuma Energy Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Black Stone Minerals L.P. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Yuma Energy Inc.

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals L.P. offers an annual dividend of $1.33 per share, bundled with 7.33% dividend yield. Yuma Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 55% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 15.32% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yuma Energy Inc. -13.74% -48.85% -41.36% -60.18% -85.71% -86.29% Black Stone Minerals L.P. -0.42% -4.69% -10.37% -10.42% -6.97% -7.02%

For the past year Black Stone Minerals L.P. has weaker performance than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Black Stone Minerals L.P. beats Yuma Energy Inc.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.