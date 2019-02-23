Zafgen Inc. (ZFGN) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Comparing side by side

Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zafgen Inc. N/A 0.00 59.88M -2.04 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 35.17M 49.71 51.03M -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Zafgen Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -58.4% MyoKardia Inc. -145.10% -19.6% -16.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Zafgen Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival MyoKardia Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Zafgen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MyoKardia Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Zafgen Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Zafgen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.5% of Zafgen Inc. shares and 90.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zafgen Inc. 1.79% -49.46% -46.73% -21.8% 33.25% 11.04% MyoKardia Inc. -7.68% 1.94% -9.76% 17.54% 54.66% 36.1%

For the past year Zafgen Inc. was less bullish than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Zafgen Inc.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.