Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

As Biotechnology companies, Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zosano Pharma Corporation N/A 0.00 32.70M -9.39 0.00 Merus N.V. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Zosano Pharma Corporation and Merus N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -185.2% -116.3% Merus N.V. 0.00% -56.5% -19.7%

Liquidity

Zosano Pharma Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 5.4. Competitively, Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.4% of Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.97%. Insiders Comparatively, held 37.08% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.74% -9.32% -7.93% -20.18% -68.48% -65.38% Merus N.V. -6.2% -18.6% -40.18% -39.11% -23.67% -40%

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.