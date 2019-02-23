Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Decreased Its Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $4.30 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Arrow Financial Increased Position in Arrow Financial (AROW)

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 89.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 38,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $523,000, down from 43,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 1.01M shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has declined 18.69% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) by 0.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 8,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.59M, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Arrow Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 11,750 shares traded. Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW) has declined 4.51% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AROW News: 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q Net $8.53M; 23/04/2018 – Arrow Financial 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – Arrow Declares June Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ Arrow Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AROW); 23/04/2018 – Arrow Reports Increase in First-Quarter Net Income; Double Digit Loan Growth Continues

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 33,620 shares to 249,895 shares, valued at $16.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.97% less from 125.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Rfg Advisory Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 2,057 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Korea Investment holds 0.09% or 175,445 shares. 210 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 23,523 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blair William Il accumulated 29,339 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 69,294 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 69,185 shares. Weitz Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 9,614 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 588,047 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,949 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $91,122 activity. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider Kaiser David D sold $37,547.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.5 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.82, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AROW shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 11.76 million shares or 107.26% more from 5.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). 7,051 are held by Smith Asset Mgmt Group Lp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 7,164 shares. 1,522 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Renaissance Lc invested in 323,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Voya Inv invested in 0% or 7,737 shares. 11,745 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Maltese Management Limited Liability stated it has 9,345 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0% in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 58,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche National Bank Ag has 0% invested in Arrow Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AROW). Martingale Asset L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,006 shares.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $476.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,482 shares to 33,024 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,300 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).