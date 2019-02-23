Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymeworks Inc. 74.17M 6.43 13.10M -0.35 0.00 MediciNova Inc. N/A 0.00 14.68M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Zymeworks Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Zymeworks Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymeworks Inc. -17.66% -9.2% -8% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -24.4% -23.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Zymeworks Inc. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.8 while its Quick Ratio is 34.8. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares and 24.5% of MediciNova Inc. shares. About 22.1% of Zymeworks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.44% of MediciNova Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zymeworks Inc. 7.85% -1.56% -4.54% -21.14% 61.77% 82.8% MediciNova Inc. -11.35% -27.38% -24.4% -4.33% 28.16% 36.48%

For the past year Zymeworks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors MediciNova Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.