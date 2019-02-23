Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 40.24M -2.88 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 4.35M 10.22 13.93M -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -63.3% Heat Biologics Inc. -320.23% -85.3% -52.3%

Volatility & Risk

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 4.33 and it happens to be 333.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8 and 8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.4% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.4% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. 3.4% are Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.87% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.15% -23.26% -32.85% -59.08% -60.78% -63.1% Heat Biologics Inc. -2.9% -15.19% -29.47% -48.46% -66.75% -65%

For the past year Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.