$0.37 EPS Expected for DMC Global Inc. (BOOM); Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) SI Decreased By 19.25%

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report $0.37 EPS on March, 14.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 311.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. BOOM’s profit would be $5.51M giving it 32.92 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, DMC Global Inc.’s analysts see -45.59% EPS growth. The stock increased 37.51% or $13.29 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 1.05 million shares traded or 1050.89% up from the average. DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) has risen 54.59% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOM News: 26/04/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC BOOM.O SEES FY SALES $290 MLN TO $305 MLN; 08/03/2018 – DMC Global 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – DMC GLOBAL INC – KUTA SAID TOTAL DEBT IS ANTICIPATED TO PEAK AT APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN DURING 2018; 06/03/2018 – DynaEnergetics Announces Favorable Ruling in Defense Against Patent Infringement Action Brought by GEODynamics; US Patent Tri; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global 1Q EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – DMC Global Prices on DynaStage Systems Seen Up 3.5%-5%, Carrier Prices Seen Up 10%-15%; 05/03/2018 – DMC Global: Independent Director David Aldous to Assume Role of Chmn; 26/04/2018 – DMC Global Sees FY18 Sales $290M-$305M; 15/03/2018 – DMC Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – DynaEnergetics Announces Price Increase on Perforating Carriers to Offset Impact of Steel and Aluminum Tariffs

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) had a decrease of 19.25% in short interest. PBYI’s SI was 3.80M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 19.25% from 4.70 million shares previously. With 3.78M avg volume, 1 days are for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s short sellers to cover PBYI’s short positions. The SI to Puma Biotechnology Inc’s float is 13.49%. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.68. About 630,330 shares traded. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has declined 77.02% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PBYI News: 25/04/2018 – Puma Signs Partnership With Fossil Group for Watches; 30/04/2018 – Puma Exploration and Trevali Mining Corporation Sign Definitive Option Agreement for the Murray Brook Project; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 25/04/2018 – Fossil Group and PUMA Sprinting into Watches and Wearables; 20/03/2018 – Puma Expects Currency Adjusted Consolidated Net Sales Growth Around 10% Per Year Until 2022; 20/03/2018 – PUMA SE PUMG.DE – EXPECTS CURRENCY-ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TO GROW AROUND 10% ON AVERAGE PER YEAR UNTIL 2022; 03/04/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC – PINT PHARMA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR COMMERCIALIZING NERLYNX IN LATIN AMERICA; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 27/04/2018 – ROCHE: CHMP RECOMMENDS EU APPROVAL OF PERJETA; 07/03/2018 – Panther Orthopedics, Inc. Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the PUMA System(TM) – An Orthopedic Flexible Fixation Device

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The Company’s drug candidates include PB272 ) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $521,252 activity. EYLER CHARLES R sold $2,405 worth of stock. On Monday, February 4 AUERBACH ALAN H sold $9,591 worth of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) or 345 shares. BRYCE RICHARD PAUL had sold 1,959 shares worth $48,426 on Tuesday, January 22. Another trade for 2,114 shares valued at $52,664 was sold by Lo Steven.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.33, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 29 investors sold Puma Biotechnology, Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 10.98% less from 37.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund owns 55,092 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Llc has 1.38M shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 311,268 shares. New York-based Tourbillon Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 1.41% in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). Amer accumulated 19,319 shares or 0% of the stock. Rothschild And Company Asset Management Us invested in 0.02% or 35,267 shares. Trexquant L P reported 0.08% stake. Fred Alger Management invested in 0.16% or 901,182 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 171,340 shares. Franklin Resources owns 628,230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 250 shares. Proxima Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 57,285 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. 324,029 are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com. 2.71M were reported by Orbimed Limited Liability. 58,900 are held by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp.

Among 2 analysts covering DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DMC Global had 3 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Stifel Nicolaus.

