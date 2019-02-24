$0.73 EPS Expected for Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI); Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) SI Increased By 16.34%

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX) had an increase of 16.34% in short interest. PHX’s SI was 178,700 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 16.34% from 153,600 shares previously. With 27,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX)’s short sellers to cover PHX’s short positions. The SI to Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc’s float is 1.26%. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 30,667 shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has declined 22.07% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PHX News: 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 25/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Adult Day Health Care- Florida Panhandle Base and 4 option years -; 14/03/2018 – MATRA PETROLEUM AB MATRA.ST – SIGNED A NON-BINDING TERM SHEET UNDER WHICH MATRA WILL BUY 22 OIL AND GAS LEASES IN TEXAS PANHANDLE REGION; 09/04/2018 – PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS SAYS ON APRIL 5, 2018, CO SENT A BLACKOUT TRADING RESTRICTION NOTICE TO ITS EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Oklahoma Panhandle State University’s (OK) Issuer Rating To Baa1; Outlook Negative; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 28/05/2018 – Alberto Makes Landfall in Florida Panhandle as It Loses Strength; 09/03/2018 – Panhandle Oil Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 15 Days; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL

Analysts expect Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) to report $0.73 EPS on March, 14.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 62.22% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. SSI’s profit would be $20.65M giving it 0.40 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $-0.65 EPS previously, Stage Stores, Inc.’s analysts see -212.31% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 993,537 shares traded or 177.82% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has declined 30.11% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.11% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES OF FLAT TO AN INCREASE OF 2.0% IN FY18; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Tax Rate of 0%, Which Will Negatively Affect FY18 EPS by 36c-52c Within Comparable Sales and EBIT Guidance Ranges; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES 4Q ADJ EPS 45C; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.95 TO $1.35; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Raises FY18 Capital Expenditures View to $30M-$35M; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees Opening 1 Gordmans Store, Closing 25-30 Department Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $1.35 AND $0.95; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, SEES NET SALES BETWEEN $1,610 MLN AND $1,640 MLN; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.14; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss 95c

More notable recent Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Houston-based national retailer receives delisting warning – Houston Business Journal” on February 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Houston-based national retailer names new CFO – Houston Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Stage Stores Names Jason Curtis as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former Francescaâ€™s CEO gets C-level role at Academy Sports + Outdoors – Houston Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stage Stores Is Uninvestable Under Current Leadership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.49, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 5 investors sold Stage Stores, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 1.73% more from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eqis Management owns 123,990 shares. Wealthtrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) for 1,647 shares. Signia Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 4.33% or 2.42 million shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0% stake. Blackrock owns 487,604 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P reported 1.65 million shares. 167,530 were accumulated by Geode Ltd Liability Corporation. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 5 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company holds 0% or 27,972 shares. Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). D E Shaw has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Invesco Ltd holds 161,033 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI).

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.82 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.38, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 9.84 million shares or 0.32% more from 9.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Connors Investor Svcs Inc invested 0.04% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Rhumbline Advisers reported 15,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robotti Robert has invested 3.67% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Menta Capital Lc holds 11,358 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated has 0% invested in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) for 1,238 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 710,337 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 0% or 19,900 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 235,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schwab Charles Inv Incorporated reported 36,930 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc reported 16,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX).

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $278.33 million. The firm produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has a 20.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

More notable recent Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Sky Harbor sets passenger record in 2018 – Phoenix Business Journal” on January 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Haemonetics 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website – PRNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2018 Results – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. Announces Retirement of a Director and Appointment of New Lead Independent Director – PR Newswire” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $231,163 activity. D’Amico Raphael bought $99,375 worth of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $273 were bought by CANAAN LEE M on Thursday, December 6. DELANEY PETER B had bought 2,000 shares worth $32,140.