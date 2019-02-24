1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) Reaches $17.68 52-Week High; Office Depot (ODP) Shorts Decreased By 18.59%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) had a decrease of 18.59% in short interest. ODP’s SI was 18.80M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its down 18.59% from 23.09M shares previously. With 6.99 million avg volume, 3 days are for Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP)’s short sellers to cover ODP’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 4.72M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 12.69% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 06/04/2018 – U.S. is being wrongly blamed for trade problems, says former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF TOTAL SALES GROWING AT A 0% TO 2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show

The stock of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) hit a new 52-week high and has $18.92 target or 7.00% above today’s $17.68 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.13B company. The 1-year high was reported on Feb, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $18.92 price target is reached, the company will be worth $79.38M more. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.68. About 202,174 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 17.00% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 34.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 18 selling transactions for $3.78 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by MCCANN CHRISTOPHER G, worth $335,125. 5,000 shares valued at $85,500 were sold by ELMORE LEONARD J on Tuesday, February 5. $20,655 worth of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) was sold by McCann James F III. Leap Arnold P sold 2,000 shares worth $34,060.

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: 1-800 FLOWERS.COM – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare tops midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Roku, AECOM, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Eldorado Resorts, Haverty Furniture Companies, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “1-800-FLOWERS.Com (FLWS) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c, Revenues Beat; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ETFs & Stocks to Fall for This Valentine’s Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.77, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.67 million shares or 4.84% less from 19.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Geode Mngmt Lc invested in 337,827 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 17,942 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 41,071 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). The Illinois-based North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.33% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 19,738 shares. 1.26 million were accumulated by Vanguard. Bancorporation Of America De has 29,060 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 35 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc has invested 0.05% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). 23,712 were accumulated by Aperio Ltd. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 643 shares.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot (ODP) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Office Depot (ODP) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Office Depot (ODP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Office Depot (ODP) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 4, 2019 : IMGN, FOLD, ODP, UNM, PSX, XOG, MTOR, ELY, ACB, BC, EOLS, CELG – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 04, 2019.