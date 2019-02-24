$1.87 EPS Expected for Dollar General (DG); 3M Co Has 1.03 Sentiment

3M Co (MMM) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 597 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 582 reduced and sold positions in 3M Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 371.40 million shares, down from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding 3M Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 65 to 59 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 535 Increased: 480 New Position: 117.

Analysts expect Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report $1.87 EPS on March, 21.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 26.35% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. DG’s profit would be $491.59 million giving it 15.83 P/E if the $1.87 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Dollar General Corporation’s analysts see 48.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 1.31M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold Dollar General Corporation shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $6.13 million activity. 32,492 Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) shares with value of $3.63 million were sold by Ravener Robert D.

Among 9 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dollar General had 11 analyst reports since August 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, January 7 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, August 31. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, August 31 with “Strong Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 10 report. The company was maintained on Monday, October 15 by UBS. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 27 by Buckingham Research. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $118 target in Wednesday, August 29 report. As per Friday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, January 11 with “Outperform” rating.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $31.12 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 17.47 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $120.54 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; advanced ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; separation and purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. It has a 23.55 P/E ratio. The Company’s Safety and Graphics Business segment provides personal protection products, traffic safety and security products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules for asphalt shingles, and fall protection products.

Spinnaker Trust holds 12.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company for 584,233 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 160,083 shares or 12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Somerset Group Llc has 11.93% invested in the company for 70,448 shares. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has invested 7.74% in the stock. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 243,921 shares.

