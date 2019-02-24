1607 Capital Partners Lifted Its Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) Stake; Tower Bridge Advisors Decreased Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) by $285.62 Million as Share Price Rose

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) by 7.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 482,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.95M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.12M, up from 6.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Inter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.79 million market cap company. It closed at $3.71 lastly. It is up 9.28% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500.

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 8,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 172,467 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.11 billion, down from 180,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 20.38M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer To Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff Of “New Fox”; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 19/03/2018 – Cybergenetics Relies on Comcast Business Internet to Help Resolve Complex Forensic DNA Analysis

