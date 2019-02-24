22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)’s Financial Results Comparing With OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 25.23M 12.52 2.78M -0.03 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 1.03B 1.60 298.50M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 22nd Century Group Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. -11.02% -3.6% -3.4% OPKO Health Inc. -28.98% -16% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.25 beta indicates that 22nd Century Group Inc. is 125.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. OPKO Health Inc. has a 2.02 beta and it is 102.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. are 10.2 and 9.7 respectively. Its competitor OPKO Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. 22nd Century Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OPKO Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.8% and 27.5%. About 12.38% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.1% of OPKO Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -8.88% 3.75% 0% 24.22% 14.94% -1.07% OPKO Health Inc. -11.23% -13.99% -43.34% -19.61% -36.28% -32.24%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors OPKO Health Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.